Police: 1 California officer killed, 1 wounded in shootout

March 10 (UPI) -- One police officer in Pomona, Calif., was killed and another wounded by a suspect still barricaded in an apartment unit Saturday morning, police said.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must report that one officer did not survive," Pomona Police Chief Michael Olivieri said on Twitter early Saturday morning. "The second officer is in stable condition."

The officer who died at the hospital has been identified as Gregory Casillas, of Upland. The wounded officer has not been identified.

The two officers were shot while responding to a call around 9 p.m. at the 1400 block of South Palomares Street, in Pomona, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities told reporters the incident began with a police chase near the apartment complex after the suspect was in a car crash. After he got out of the car, and officers followed him, he barricaded himself in an apartment unit.

As of Saturday morning, the suspect was still barricaded in the apartment. Authorities said that residents have been evacuated from the apartment building.