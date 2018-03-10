Defense Department IDs soldier who died in Germany this week

March 10 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense identified a soldier who died in Germany this week.

The solider was identified Friday as Sgt. 1st Class Maitland Deweever Wilson, 38, of Brooklyn, NY. He died Wednesday in Landstuhl, Germany, from a non-combat related incident, which is under investigation, the Department of Defense said in a release.

The New York Daily News reported that Wilson suffered a stroke.

Wilson had been assigned to the 831st Transportation Battalion, 595th Transportation Brigade in Manama, Bahrain, Defense Department said. He was assigned in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, the mission to defeat the Islamic State.

Wilson was a 17-year U.S. Army veteran and was a cargo specialist, Stars and Stripes reported.

A Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command officer told Stars and Stripes he was an "integral part" of the battalion since enlisting in 2000.

"His untimely loss is unfortunate, and of course our thoughts and prayers go out to Sgt. Wilson's family and friends as they go through this difficult time,"Command Spokesman Fred Rice said.

Wilson was deployed twice to Iraq and once to Kuwait and Afghanistan.