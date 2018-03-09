Rand Paul's neighbor pleads guilty to attacking Kentucky senator

March 9 (UPI) -- Sen. Rand Paul's neighbor has pleaded guilty to attacking the Kentucky Republican over what's been described as a property dispute.

Rene Boucher, 59, pleaded guilty at a Bowling Green, Ky., federal courthouse to one felony count of assaulting a member of Congress resulting in personal injury, the Bowling Green Daily News reported. Paul -- who was mowing the lawn at his Bowling Green home at the time of the attack -- sustained six broken ribs and later suffered fluid buildup around his lungs.

Boucher's attorney, Matt Baker, said he will argue for probation at his client's June 15 sentencing. Prosecutors led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bradley Shepard, though, are seeking a prison sentence of 21 months.

Boucher has agreed to pay an undisclosed amount to Paul as restitution. When the U.S. Attorney's Office charged Boucher in January, it said Boucher had signed a plea agreement.

"This has been profoundly embarrassing for him, he's very much looking forward to moving on and this is the next step in achieving that," Baker said of his client Friday.

Boucher, released from jail on a $25,000 bond, has said the attack was not politically motivated.

The two have long been next-door neighbors in their subdivision, but have disagreed over lawn maintenance.

Boucher, a retired anesthesiologist, said he tackled Paul from his blind side because he saw the senator stacking brush into an existing pile.