Police responding to gunman with hostages at Calif. veterans home

March 9 (UPI) -- Police responded Friday to a Yountville, Calif., military veterans home, where early reports said a gunman took at least two people hostage.

The Napa Valley Register reported the gunman was a member of a program at the Veterans Home of California, Yountville, geared toward veterans with emotional trauma.

A California Highway Patrol spokesman confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle the gunman took hostages.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office confirmed its presence at the facility at 10:47 a.m. PST.

The Yountville facility, the largest veterans home in the United States, houses roughly 1,100 aged or disabled veterans, according to its Facebook page.