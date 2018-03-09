Justice Dept. introduces new Freedom of Information Act request portal

March 9 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department has launched a national portal making it easier for Americans to submit Freedom of Information Act requests of any federal agency.

The Justice Department's Office of Information Policy (OIP) launched the portal on Thursday, which is a redesign of its existing FOIA.gov website.

"We are excited to provide this new resource to the public which will allow citizens to be even better informed about their government and the FOIA," said Melanie Ann Pustay, Justice Department information policy director. "With over one hundred agencies subject to the FOIA and hundreds of thousands of requests made each year, we designed the National FOIA Portal to improve FOIA for both agencies and the public."

The site provides insight on how to file a request and explains what happens after its submission. It also includes a description of each agency and links to their FOIA website, FOIA Reference Guide, FOIA regulations and the FOIA Library.

"The National FOIA portal exemplifies our efforts to consolidate common services with the scalability and security available in a modern cloud-based platform and allows us to rapidly deliver capabilities to improve the user experience," Chief Information Officer Joseph Klimavicz said.