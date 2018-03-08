Alabama police detain person of interest in school shooting

March 8 (UPI) -- Birmingham, Ala., police said Thursday they have a student in custody related to a shooting at Huffman High School that left a 17-year-old girl dead.

Authorities initially believed the shooting, which left the gunman with a self-inflicted leg wound, was accidental. Upon reviewing video of the shooting, though, police decided to pursue charges.

"Detectives of the Birmingham Police Department have been working through the night reviewing evidence, video and statements on the tragic incident that took place at Huffman High School," Lt. Peter Williston said in a statement. "Due to their diligent work a person of interest has been taken into custody."

The school identified the victim as Courtlin Arrington, a senior at the school. The unidentified person of interest, a male, was treated at the hospital and released into police custody.

"We are not saying he shot her or did not shoot her. We are saying shots were fired," Birmingham Police Chief Orlando Wilson said.

He said it wasn't clear what led to the shooting as school was being let out for the day.

Birmingham City Schools closed Huffman High School Thursday as police investigated.

"The delay will allow system to conduct a thorough safety sweep of the school," the district said on Twitter. "It will also allow the system to collaborate w orgs in the community to provide counseling support for students and staff."