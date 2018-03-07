Home / Top News / U.S. News

Watch live: Sarah Sanders gives press briefing

By UPI Staff  |  March 7, 2018 at 1:51 PM
March 7 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is scheduled to give an on-camera press briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

The briefing is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. EST.

Sanders likely will face questions about President Donald Trump's opinion on a $1 trillion infrastructure plan from Democratic senators, who propose paying for it by rolling back the Republican tax bill. After taking office, Trump also said he wants to spend $1 trillion on infrastructure.

Under the Democratic plan, a top income tax rate of 39.6 percent would be restored with the individual alternative minimum tax. It would also reverse cuts to the estate tax, raise the corporate income tax from 21 percent to 25 percent and close the "carried interest" loophole that benefits some money managers.

