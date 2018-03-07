One student killed in Alabama high school shooting

March 7 (UPI) -- One student was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a high school in Alabama on Wednesday, police said.

Birmingham Police Chief Orlando Wilson said a 17-year-old female student was killed and a 17-year-old male student was injured in the shooting between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

"Two students were involved in a shooting during dismissal today at Huffman High School. The school was placed on a brief lockdown, and police were called to the scene. Students have been released and police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting," the Birmingham City School system said in a statement.

Wilson said police recovered the weapon and made no arrests. He also said it was possible the shooting was accidental and confirmed it wasn't carried out by someone who entered the school from off campus.

Superintendent Lisa Herring said the school will be open on Thursday with a full crisis team and heightened security.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said the girl who was killed was a graduating senior who had been accepted into college.

"We lost a person, not just a person, a student. This is someone's daughter, someone's niece someone's best friend, someone's granddaughter" he said. "We need to wrap our arms around Huffman High School."