Watch live: Sarah Sanders gives White House briefing

By UPI Staff  |  March 5, 2018 at 1:50 PM
March 5 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will give a press briefing Monday afternoon.

The briefing with reporters is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. EST.

Sanders is expected to be asked about multiple topics, including President Donald Trump's position on creating new tariffs on foreign-made steel and aluminum. Trump announced last week the tariffs are coming.

The press secretary might also be asked about Trump's view of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which had been set to expire Monday. Rulings by two federal courts, though, blocked the plan.

