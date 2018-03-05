Second winter storm to bring heavy snow to Northeast

March 5 (UPI) -- Weather forecasters predict a second winter storm will hit the northeastern United States later this week as some in the region were without power from last week's nor'easter.

Meteorologists issued a winter storm watch for parts of New England down to New York and New Jersey. The storm is expected to reach the Long Island and New Jersey shorelines Wednesday evening and night, bringing heavy snow and rain.

New York is expected to receive up to 10 inches of snow and Philadelphia is forecast to see 3 inches to 6 inches. Washington and Baltimore will fall in the southern portion of the storm's snow production Wednesday and are expected to experience little to no snow collection.

At least seven people, including two children, died in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, Maryland and Virginia during the first winter storm, which blasted the region on Friday and Saturday.

Winds toppled power lines and flooded coastal towns throughout the Northeast as about 2 million homes and businesses lost power.

About 365,000 people were without electricity in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Delaware on Monday, NBC News reported.

The first storm also prompted the National Weather Service to issue coastal flood and high surf warnings in Puerto Rico as its powerful winds caused breaking waves of 18 feet to 30 feet Monday

Meteorologist John Morales described the waves, which also affected Hispaniola and the Virgin Islands as "one of the worst ocean swell events in recent decade."

"The ocean swell event has been so impactful in the Caribbean that even within San Juan Bay the rising water and wave action caused damage along the outside of ancient wall surrounds Old San Juan," he said.