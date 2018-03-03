Secret Service: Self-inflicted gunshot reported near White House

March 3 (UPI) -- The U.S. Secret Service said Saturday afternoon medical personnel were responding to a male victim who reportedly shot himself along the White House's north fence.

The incident affected pedestrian and vehicular traffic around the White House, Secret Service said on Twitter.

President Donald Trump was spending Saturday at his club in Palm Beach, Fla., at the time of the reported gunshot Saturday.

"We are aware of the incident," White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley told CNN. "The president has been briefed."

There were no other reported injuries.