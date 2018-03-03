Families of Las Vegas shooting victims each to receive $275K

March 3 (UPI) -- Payouts of $275,000 begin Monday to families of the 58 people killed Oct. 1 in Las Vegas, with the same amount being paid to 10 others who suffered permanent brain damage or were paralyzed in the massacre.

A GoFundMe account that was set up with a goal to raise $500,000 for the victims transformed into Las Vegas Victims Fund, a nonprofit organization that raised millions since the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Donors from the Las Vegas community and around the world contributed more than $31.4 million in to the fund, according to a news release.

Payments will go to 532 people, according to the nonprofit, which posted a chart on its website projecting payments including more than $10 million to be divided among 147 people who were hospitalized.

"The love and support shown for the families and survivors of the (Oct. 1) tragedy was tremendous," said Scott Nielson, chairman of the non-profit organization. "We recognize, however, that money cannot replace a life lost or forever changed due to this tragic event."

The Clark County sheriff said a preliminary report confirmed 851 people were directly injured in the attack at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.