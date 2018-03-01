Watch live: White House hosts opioid summit

March 1 (UPI) -- The White House is hosting an opioid summit Thursday to discuss the Trump administration's efforts to combat the prescription drug crisis.

Members of President Donald Trump's administration are expected to detail the actions they've undertaken to confront the problem, which Trump has declared a national health emergency. Individuals who have been affected by opioid addiction will also attend the event.

A number of senior administration officials will join about 200 participants from throughout the United States for the 1 p.m. EST summit.

First lady Melania Trump and presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway are also scheduled to be featured at the event.

"Together, we will face this challenge as a national family with conviction, with unity, and with a commitment to love and support our neighbors in times of dire need," Trump said in a statement. "Working together, we will defeat this opioid epidemic."

The White House said its efforts to address opioid drug addiction and abuse include a focus on education and prevention, treatment and recovery and law enforcement and interdiction.

The president has said addiction is "more than just a policy issue."

"I had a brother, Fred -- great guy, best-looking guy, best personality, but he had a problem" Trump said in October. "He had a problem with alcohol, and he would tell me, 'Don't drink. Don't drink.' ... He would say it over and over and over again."