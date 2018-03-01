Watch live: Sarah Sanders gives White House briefing

March 1 (UPI) -- Press secretary Sarah Sanders will give an on-camera news briefing at the White House Thursday afternoon.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. EST.

Sanders will likely be asked about new tariffs on imported steel and aluminum the White House announced earlier. She may also be asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin, who announced Thursday his government has developed a new supersonic and invulnerable nuclear missile that's capable of reaching any target in the world.

President Donald Trump met earlier Thursday with Senate and Defense members and hosted a discussion about school safety.