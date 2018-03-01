Home / Top News / U.S. News

U.S. ambassador to Mexico resigns after 2 years

By Danielle Haynes  |  March 1, 2018 at 8:24 PM
March 1 (UPI) -- U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Roberta Jacobson announced her resignation Thursday after two years in the position.

Jacobson's retirement, effective May 5, comes after 31 years as a diplomat for the United States.

"It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve my country as an ambassador in Mexico," she wrote on Twitter in Spanish.

Jacobson said she leaves "knowing that the relationship between Mexico and the United States is strong and crucial, and that the incredible team of our mission in Mexico will continue to make sure that this is the case.

"I take Mexico into my soul and into my heart and I will continue to do everything within my reach to keep up with my words."

Jacobson's resignation comes amid a number of State Department departures this year. In February, Joseph Yun, the top U.S. diplomat in charge of North Korean policy announced his resignation for "personal reasons."

And in January, U.S. Ambassador to Panama John Feeley said he was leaving the post because he felt unable to serve President Donald Trump.

