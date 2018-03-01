Evacuations urged on Massachusetts coast ahead of winter storm

March 1 (UPI) -- Several Massachusetts towns "strongly encouraged" residents to evacuate in advance of a powerful winter storm expected to arrive in the area on Friday.

Residents in Scituate were urged Thursday to prepare for a "prolonged storm" featuring high tides, a storm surge up to 3.5 feet and up to 30-foot waves.

"The Scituate Emergency Management team is strongly encouraging residents residing along the coast and low lying roads as there only means of egress at risk of flooding to evacuate by Friday morning for their safety," the town said.

Other Massachusetts cities including Newburyport and Duxbury asked residents in certain areas to voluntarily evacuate.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh encouraged residents to monitor conditions after the city experienced flooding during a storm in January.

"I encourage all residents to be mindful of the storm and encourage employers to take the weather into consideration, which will mostly impact the coastal areas of our city," Walsh said.

High wind warnings were issued from Maine to the southern Appalachians as 60 mph gusts of wind are expected in the area.

The National Weather Service issued coastal flood watches and warnings from southern Maine to North Carolina's Outer Banks.

Water levels are expected to be 2 to 5 feet above normal tides along the eastern shore of Massachusetts.