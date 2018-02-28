Home / Top News / U.S. News

New England prepares for nor'easter; flooding expected

By Ed Adamczyk  |  Feb. 28, 2018 at 2:12 PM
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- An intense storm could bring flooding, beach erosion and harmful winds to New England this weekend, meteorologists said Wednesday.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are predicted near Massachusetts' Cape Cod, and falling temperatures could bring wet snow to the entire region beginning on Thursday evening.

An upper-level disturbance, currently bringing snow to the Midwest and heavy rain to the South, is expected to develop into a coastal storm moving up the East Coast, the National Weather Service said.

The slow-moving storm, and a high-pressure system near Greenland, indicates a pattern favorable for formation of a nor'easter -- a severe storm moving up the New England coast.

The storm is expected to coincide with high tides from late Friday morning to Saturday evening -- and a rise in water levels of up to three feet above normal are predicted for eastern Massachusetts.

Forecasters said Boston's Seaport District could be flooded and breaking waves along beaches could lead to significant erosion.

Gusts of over 40 mph Friday are expected in parts of the New York City area, as well as in the Washington, D.C., metro area, the Virginia Tidewater and Outer Banks of North Carolina.

