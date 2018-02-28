ICE raids nab 150 in California after Oakland mayor's warning

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Agents of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested over 150 people in immigration raids in Northern California this week -- two days after the community was tipped off by Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

Scaaf warned residents Saturday of the impending raids, citing "credible sources."

In a statement Tuesday, the agency said it's still searching for 864 others who avoided capture because of what it called a "reckless" decision by Schaaf.

"The Oakland mayor's decision to publicize her suspicions about ICE operations further increased that risk for my officers and alerted criminal aliens -- making clear that this reckless decision was based on her political agenda with the very federal laws that ICE is sworn to uphold," ICE Deputy Director Thomas D. Homan said.

ICE said about half the individuals arrested had criminal convictions in addition to immigration violations -- including convictions for assault and battery, crimes against children and weapons charges.

Tuesday night, Schaff stood by her warning, saying it's Oakland's "legal right" to be a "sanctuary city."

"We know that law-abiding residents live in fear of arrest and deportation every day," Schaff said. "My priority is for the long-term well-being of Oakland, and I know that our city is safer when we share information that leads to community awareness."

ICE cited fugitive Armando Nuñez-Salgado, a 38-year-old Mexican gang member who was arrested in California, as a reason for the raids.

"Sanctuary jurisdictions like San Francisco and Oakland shield dangerous criminal aliens from federal law enforcement at the expense of public safety," Homan said.

"Because these jurisdictions prevent ICE from arresting criminal aliens in the secure confines of a jail, they also force ICE officers to make more arrests out in the community, which poses increased risks for law enforcement and the public."

The Trump administration has attempted to punish sanctuary cities for refusing to comply with federal detention orders. Advocates argue they cause a number of unintended consequences that are harmful to the community.