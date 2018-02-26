Watch live: Sarah Sanders gives press briefing

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is scheduled to give an on-camera press briefing on Monday afternoon.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. EST.

Sanders likely will face questions about the Supreme Court's refusal to bypass the usual appeals court process and rule on attempts to block President Donald Trump's plan to end the Deferred Action or Childhood Arrivals program.

In declining that request Monday, the Supreme Court effectively leaves the matter up to a lower appellate court. The decision could keep a legal shield in place for about 700,000 immigrants protected under the DACA program, known as Dreamers.

Before the briefing, Trump had lunch with Vice President Mike Pence, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt. He was scheduled to meet with credit union representatives at 2:30 p.m. and meet with Rep. Kevin Brady, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee at 3:15 p.m.

It will be Sanders' first briefing since traveling to South Korea as part of the president's delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics.