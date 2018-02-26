Fifth British tourist dies from Grand Canyon helicopter crash

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A British woman visiting the Grand Canyon on her honeymoon became the fifth person to die from a helicopter crash that also killed her husband earlier this month, her family announced Monday.

Eleanor Milward Udall, 29, died of injuries from the crash at a Las Vegas hospital, days after her husband, Jonathan Udall, succumbed to his injuries. The couple were on a sight-seeing tour when the helicopter they were riding in crashed near Quartermaster Canyon, about 60 miles west of Peach Springs, Ariz., on Feb. 10.

"The family are exceedingly grateful for everything done by rescue services and volunteers in the Canyon, and throughout the last two weeks by the exceptional staff at" University Medical Center in Las Vegas, a statement from Milward Udall's family said.

They said she never regained consciousness after the crash.

The couple's friends -- brothers Jason Hill, 32, Stuart Hill, 30, and the latter's girlfriend, Becky Dobson, 27 -- joined them to celebrate Stuart Hill's birthday. One other passenger, Jennifer Barham, 39, and pilot Scott Booth, 42, were hospitalized in critical condition. All six passengers were from Britain.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash. It said the helicopter made at least two 360-degree spins before it went down.