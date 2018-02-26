Airline passenger exits on emergency slide at N.J. airport

Feb. 26 (UPI) -- A United Airlines passenger on a flight from New Jersey to Florida opened the emergency exit door and escaped down the inflatable emergency slide because he was on the wrong flight, officials said.

United Airlines Flight 1640 was approaching takeoff at Newark-Liberty International Airport when the passenger opened the door and left the plane at about 10 p.m. Sunday.

The passenger had told flight attendants he believed he'd boarded the wrong flight.

"While Flight 1640 was parked at the gate at Newark Liberty International Airport, a passenger opened the emergency exit door and departed the aircraft using the slide," United Airlines spokeswoman Maggie Schmerin told NBC New York.

The passenger pushed past two attendants to get to the door and pushed one attendant back into the aisle before he activated the chute, NBC New York's report said. He was arrested about 50 feet away from the plane, walking toward the runway.

The passenger, named as Troy Fattun, 25, was charged with criminal trespass, criminal mischief and interference with transportation.

Takeoff of Flight 1640 was delayed for several hours.