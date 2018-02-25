Hiker found alive after 6 days missing in Yosemite National Park

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A California man who was missing for six days in Yosemite National Park was found alive on Friday, the National Park Service said.

Alan Chow, 36, was reported missing by his co-workers on Feb. 20 after he hadn't been seen or heard from since Feb. 17. Chow planned to go on a weekend hike in the national park but became disoriented on the snow-covered path and lost his way, the Mercury News reported.

A rescue helicopter searched the park and spotted Chow on Friday above Wapama Falls in the Hetch Hetchy area, KTVU-TV reported.

Chow was found in good health after surviving by melting snow for water, staying in his tent to keep warm, packing enough food beforehand to last several days in the forest and staying put until he was found.

"The lesson here is for everybody, is that if you're out in the back country and you fall, you hurt yourself, you get lost, just stay put and don't try to walk around and get even more lost," Yosemite Park Ranger Scott Gediman said.

Chow has since reunited with his family.

The rescue operation involved 60 people, including climbers, skiers, volunteer rescue groups and local law enforcement agencies.

"We're just thrilled and thankful we were able to find him," Gediman told KTVU-TV. "The fact that Mr. Chow is safe and reunited with his family is just the best news and we couldn't be happier about it."