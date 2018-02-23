Home / Top News / U.S. News

White House on lockdown after car strikes security barrier

By Danielle Haynes  |  Feb. 23, 2018 at 4:07 PM
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- The White House was on lockdown Friday afternoon after a vehicle struck a security barrier near the southwest corner of the property, the Secret Service said.

The agency tweeted that no shots were fired and no law enforcement personnel were injured when the vehicle hit the barrier.

Officers arrested the female driver, who did not breach the barrier near 17th and E streets.

The crash happened about an hour after President Donald Trump concluded a joint news conference with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the White House.

