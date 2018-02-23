Florida governor calls for banning gun sales to mentally ill, underage

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Rick Scott called for a $500 million school safety plan Friday that includes keeping guns out of the hands of mentally ill and underage buyers.

Scott, a Republican, proposed barring anyone under the age of 21 from buying a firearm or receiving a gun as a gift or a hand-me-down. He proposed creating the Violent Threat Restraining Order, which would allow police to remove firearms from those who are mentally ill.

"This will allow a court to prohibit a violent or mentally ill person from purchasing or possessing a firearm or any other weapon when either a family member, community welfare expert or law enforcement officer files a sworn request and presents evidence to the court of a threat of violence involving firearms or other weapons," Scott said.

Scott said the $450 million part of his action plan would go toward keeping students safe.

"I am proposing at least one law enforcement officer for every 1,000 students. This must be implemented by the start of the 2018 school year," Scott said. "We will also provide sheriff's departments the authority to train additional school personnel or reserve law enforcement officers to protect students if requested by the local school board."

School "hardening" measures would be implemented to address specific safety needs in schools including providing metal detectors, bullet-proof glass, steel doors and upgraded locks.

Scott mentioned warning signs that may have helped prevent the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 people.

The gunman, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, had a troubled history that included 39 visits from police and was kicked out of school. The FBI admitting receiving two tips about Cruz that were not acted upon.

Scott's plan calls for an anonymous tip line, called "See Something, Say Something," to be established for anyone to report suspicious activity.

The other $50 million would go toward funding mental health initiatives, the governor said.

"I do know that some are going to accuse me of unfairly stigmatizing those who struggle with mental illness. I reject that," Scott said. "I am not asking them to wear a scarlet letter, nor am I unsympathetic to their plight. I have a family member who has dealt with these issues. It is hard on them and it is hard on the family."

The governor did not call for arming teachers as President Donald Trump has done. And his proposal does not include the banning AR-15 rifles, the weapon used on Parkland's students and staff.

"None of the plans I'm announcing today will bring any of them back, but it's important to remember them. The 17 lives that were cut short and all the hopes and dreams that were ruined have changed our state forever," Scott said.

"Florida will never be the same."