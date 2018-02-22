Trump: 'We want to get something done' to protect students

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Days after he met with survivors of the high school shooting in Parkland, Fla., President Donald Trump on Thursday addressed school safety with local and state officials at the White House.

Members of Trump's cabinet -- including Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Chief of Staff John Kelly, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and adviser Kellyanne Conway -- were present at the meeting.

The president started off the meeting by saying he wanted to ensure authorities "act quickly" when they see warning signs of a potential shooting.

"There's a tremendous feeling that we want to get something done... including at the NRA," Trump said, adding that lawmakers are interested in "doing background checks that maybe they wouldn't be thinking about" a few weeks ago.

However, Trump said he was the "biggest believer" in the Second Amendment and reiterated his recommendation to call for arming teachers with concealed weapons on U.S. campuses.

"I want my schools protected just like I want my banks protected," Trump said. "If you harden the sites you're not going to have this problem... When you say this school is gun free... That's what they want to hear."

The president also warned about children's exposure to violence in video games, movies and the Internet.

"We have to do something about maybe what they're seeing and how they're seeing it," Trump said.

Trump tweeted Thursday morning he would be "strongly pushing" for comprehensive background checks with an emphasis on mental health.

"Raise age to 21 and end sale of Bump Stocks! Congress is in a mood to finally do something on this issue - I hope!" he tweeted.

Thursday's meeting was scheduled to be broadcast live online by the White House, but the livestream was subsequently removed.

On Wednesday, Trump held a listening session with student survivors and parents affected by last week's mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people.

During the meeting, Trump said he would discuss the idea of arming teachers to limit response time if a shooting occurred.

"This would be obviously only for people who were very adept at handling a gun, and it would be, it's called concealed carry, where a teacher would have a concealed gun on them. They'd go for special training and they would be there and you would no longer have a gun-free zone," Trump said.

Thursday morning, Trump clarified on Twitter, saying he "never said" to "give teachers guns."

"What I said was to look at the possibility of giving "concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience -- only the best. 20 percent of teachers, a lot, would now be able to immediately fire back if a savage sicko came to a school with bad intentions," he tweeted.

At a separate event Wednesday in South Florida, CNN's Jake Tapper moderated a town hall for students, parents and teachers to speak to Senators Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio and Rep. Ted Deutch.

"I'm saying that the problems we are facing here today cannot be solved by gun laws alone," Rubio said, adding he supported legislation to raise the minimum age to purchase a gun, ban bump stocks and change the background check system.

Nelson also called for "common sense solutions," including outlawing certain firearms.

"I support banning weapons that fire off 150 rounds in seven or eight minutes, weapons that are weapons of war, that serve no purpose other than killing the maximum number of people they can, you bet I am," Deutch said.

One point all three legislators agreed on was that arming teachers in schools was not the best idea.

"The notion that my kids are going to school with teachers that are armed with a weapon is not something I'm comfortable with," Rubio said.