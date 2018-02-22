Officials: 600 in Michigan may have been exposed to tuberculosis

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Michigan's health department said it's investigating three facilities and warning residents they may have been exposed to tuberculosis through a clinic worker.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services did not identify the worker, but said they may have come in contact with as many as 600 people between last May and the end of January.

Officials said the worker, who was only recently diagnosed, spent time in two hospitals and a senior rehabilitation facility in Oakland, Livingston and Washtenaw counties during that time.

The health department didn't confirm whether others have been infected, but said the worker is being treated for the bacterial disease.

Those who may have been exposed to tuberculosis can take blood tests and receive medical treatment at St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Livingston hospitals, officials said.

Tuberculosis is a potentially serious condition that can be spread to others through the air. The bacteria usually grows in the lungs but can attack any part of the body.

"When you have the infection, the bacteria is in the body but you're not sick, you're not showing symptoms," Lynn Sutfin, public information officer for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, said. "And then obviously once you've developed the disease because the bacteria has multiplied, then you're going to start showing symptoms."

Symptoms of tuberculosis include a bad cough that lasts three weeks or longer, chest pain, coughing blood, weakness, weight loss, loss of appetite, chills, fever and sweating. Treatments include a six-month regimen of antibiotics.