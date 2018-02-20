Watch live: Sarah Sanders gives press briefing

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is scheduled to give an on-camera press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. EST.

It will be Sanders' first on-camera briefing since the shooting at a South Florida high school left 17 people dead Wednesday. She'll likely face questions about President Donald Trump's views on gun control.

On Monday, the president said he was supportive of efforts to help strengthen background checks for gun purchases.

Prior to the briefing, Trump had lunch with Vice President Mike Pence and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen. At 2:45 p.m., he was scheduled to meet with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin.

Later in the afternoon, the president was slotted to host the Public Safety Medal of Valor Awards Ceremony in the East Room of the White House.