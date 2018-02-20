Trump on redrawn Pennsylvania districts: 'Don't let Dems take elections away'

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump expressed concern Tuesday over a ruling on Pennsylvania's new congressional district map, and encouraged Republicans to take the redistricting fight to a higher court.

Monday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court narrowly voted, 4-3, to release a congressional district map to replace one it said violated the state's constitution.

Last month, the state high court determined that Pennsylvania Republicans had gerrymandered the previous map by prioritizing political interests ahead of neutral considerations.

The new map -- which experts say could favor Democrats in the fall midterm elections -- splits four counties into three districts and nine into two districts. Most Republicans have opposed the new map.

In a tweet Tuesday, Trump said he believes the original map was "correct" and pushed for Pennsylvania Republicans to oppose the new districts "all the way to the Supreme Court, if necessary."

"Don't let the Dems take elections away from you so that they can raise taxes & waste money!" the president wrote in another.

Trump, who in 2016 became the first Republican candidate in 28 years to win Pennsylvania, narrowly defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton there -- one of the many key eastern swing states that led to his surprise election.

"Donald Trump is literally begging Republicans to keep the Pennsylvania map rigged to help elect Republicans -- putting his party ahead of the country," Democratic consultant Jesse Ferguson told USA Today.