TSA finds record 104 firearms in one week

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The Transportation and Security Administration announced Tuesday it set a weekly record by discovering more than 100 firearms in carry-on bags.

Between Feb. 5 and Feb. 11 the TSA found 104 firearms in carry-on bags at U.S. airports, exceeding the previous weekly record of 96 set in July 2017.

The agency said 87 of the 104 guns were loaded, 37 had a round chambered and 17 were unloaded.

The TSA's guidelines state firearms must be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container and transported as checked baggage only.

Passengers also are required to declare the firearm and/or ammunition to the airline when checking a bag at the ticket counter.

TSA agents also found two 1-pound canisters of gun powder, an inert Civil War-era Read Parrott Shell and a sword in carry-on baggage.

"In addition to all of the other prohibited items we find weekly in carry-on bags, our officers also regularly find firearm components, realistic replica firearms, bb and pellet guns, airsoft guns, brass knuckles, ammunition, batons, stun guns, small pocket knives and many other prohibited items too numerous to note," the TSA said.