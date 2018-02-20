Home / Top News / U.S. News

TSA finds record 104 firearms in one week

By Daniel Uria  |  Feb. 20, 2018 at 8:54 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The Transportation and Security Administration announced Tuesday it set a weekly record by discovering more than 100 firearms in carry-on bags.

Between Feb. 5 and Feb. 11 the TSA found 104 firearms in carry-on bags at U.S. airports, exceeding the previous weekly record of 96 set in July 2017.

The agency said 87 of the 104 guns were loaded, 37 had a round chambered and 17 were unloaded.

The TSA's guidelines state firearms must be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container and transported as checked baggage only.

Passengers also are required to declare the firearm and/or ammunition to the airline when checking a bag at the ticket counter.

TSA agents also found two 1-pound canisters of gun powder, an inert Civil War-era Read Parrott Shell and a sword in carry-on baggage.

"In addition to all of the other prohibited items we find weekly in carry-on bags, our officers also regularly find firearm components, realistic replica firearms, bb and pellet guns, airsoft guns, brass knuckles, ammunition, batons, stun guns, small pocket knives and many other prohibited items too numerous to note," the TSA said.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Attorney pleads guilty to lying to FBI in Russia probe Attorney pleads guilty to lying to FBI in Russia probe
Records show social health history of accused Florida shooter Records show social health history of accused Florida shooter
Trump signs directive calling for ban on bump stocks Trump signs directive calling for ban on bump stocks
Towns cracking down on GPS app shortcuts Towns cracking down on GPS app shortcuts
La. inmate denied parole after challenging life without parole sentences for juveniles La. inmate denied parole after challenging life without parole sentences for juveniles