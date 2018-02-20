Home / Top News / U.S. News

Guess co-founder steps aside amid model's accusations

By Sommer Brokaw  |  Feb. 20, 2018 at 12:48 PM
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The board of directors of clothing line Guess have placed co-founder Paul Marciano on unpaid leave pending an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by model Kate Upton.

Upton, who has modeled for Guess since 2011, called out the fashion mogul late last month, saying he used "his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women."

In a Twitter post, she stated: "It's disappointing that such an iconic women's brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director."

Marciano has denied the allegations, but he agreed to relinquish his day-to-day responsibilities.

"I have pledged my full cooperation to the company, and I have the utmost confidence in our CEO, Victor Herrero, to continue leading the company during this time," Marciano said in a statement.

Guess said it's formed a special committee of two independent directors to oversee the investigation.

"The company takes very seriously any allegations of sexual misconduct, is committed to maintaining a safe work environment, and looks forward to the completion of a thorough investigation of all the facts," Guess said.

