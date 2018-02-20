Despite leader's warning, NRA still planning convention for Dallas

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The National Rifle Association said it has no plans to move a convention in May out of Dallas, after a city leader said the organization should go elsewhere.

The NRA's comments follow those from Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway, who said the firearms group will be met with opposition if it goes ahead with plans to hold their convention in the city from May 4-6.

NRA spokesman Andrew Arulanandam said the group is ready to return to Texas for the first time since 2013, when the convention was held in Houston.

"No politician anywhere can tell the NRA not to come to their city," Arulanandam told WFAA-TV. "Dallas, like every American city and community, is populated by NRA members. Our members work in fire stations and police departments. They save lives in local hospitals and own businesses in communities urban and rural throughout this country."

Caraway, during a news conference, questioned the need for civilians to own high-powered weapons -- particularly in light of previous gun violence that's marred Dallas in the past.

He said asking the NRA to reconsider was a "tough call" and said the group needs to "come to the table" for a solution.

"I would hope that the NRA would be watching, as I'm sure they are, around the country what has just taken place. They have children. They have families," he said.