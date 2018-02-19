California Pleasant Fire burns more than 2,250 acres

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California partially contained a more than 2,000-acre, wind-fueled brush fire Monday.

The Pleasant Fire burned more than 2,250 acres in Inyo County and was at 15 percent containment as of 3:04 p.m., Cal Fire said.

About 400 fire personnel, 40 fire engines and 20 fire crews have been dispatched to combat the blaze.

Most evacuations from the fire were lifted on Monday, but some residences near the 5 Bridges/Fish Slough area remained under evacuation due to power issues.

The fire began Sunday afternoon, quickly growing from 100 acres to 900 in a matter of hours and forcing a shutdown of Highway 6, a major traffic artery to Nevada.

Cal Fire information officer Cathey Mattingly said there were no reports the fire had damaged any structures in the area.

Mattingly added firefighters are monitoring the blaze amid forecasts of stronger winds for Monday.

"We are anticipating more wind activity, so that does slow some progress down," Mattingly said.