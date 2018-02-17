Jury awards family $37 million in Baltimore County wrongful death suit

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A Baltimore jury on Friday awarded $37 million to the family of Korryn Gaines, killed in 2016 after a six-hour standoff with police in Baltimore County.

Officers had come to her Randallstown, Md., apartment to serve an arrest warrant that stemmed from a traffic stop that included disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Gaines, 23, pointed a shotgun at officers several times during the standoff, according to reports. After one officer fired a shot at Gaines, she fired back then officers responded with three shots, hitting Gaines.

Her then 5-year-old son was shot twice, hit in the arm and cheek, but survived. He was awarded $32 million of the settlement.

Attorneys for Gaines' family say officers used excessive force when they fatally shot her and injured her son, and "were reckless, irresponsible and violated her rights by illegally entering her apartment."

Jurors in the civil case, filed by Gaines' family, took less than three hours to reach a verdict against the officer who fired the first shot and the Baltimore County government.

The jury said the shot fired by the officer that killed Gaines and injured her son was not reasonable and therefore violated their civil rights under state and federal statutes.

Baltimore County Attorney Mike Field responded via a statement to a local media outlet.

"A mother died, a child was unintentionally injured, and police officers were placed in mortal danger. By any account, this was a tragic situation," Field said. "The county is disappointed with the verdict and is reviewing all of its options, including an appeal."