Pet food companies issue recalls over salmonella

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Four pet food companies recalled some of their products this week after federal officials received several complaints of potential salmonella poisoning.

The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday it investigated complaints of illness and/or death in pets that ate Darwin's Natural and ZooLogics pet foods made by Arrow Reliance of Tukwila, Wash.

"The latest recall was triggered by a complaint of an adult dog that had recurring diarrhea over a nine-month period," the FDA said. "The dog tested positive for Salmonella from initial testing by the veterinarian and by follow-up testing" conducted by the FDA.

Last week, the FDA announced three other recalls, including Beefy Munchies from Smokehouse Pet Products, Inc. of Sun Valley, Calif., 7-inch bully sticks from Red Barn pet products of Long Beach, Calif. and ground turkey pet food from Raws for Paws of Minneapolis, Minn.

"Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting," the FDA said. "Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian."