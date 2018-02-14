Watch live: Sarah Huckabee Sanders give White House briefing

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is scheduled to give an on-camera press briefing at 1 p.m. EST Wednesday.

Sanders is expected to be asked about an inspector general's report that Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin's chief of staff misrepresented an email in order to have the federal agency pay for a ten-day trip to Europe last year.

The press secretary could also be asked about the shooting Wednesday near the National Security Agency's Maryland headquarters -- and a Florida House special election that upset a Republican favorite in favor of Democrat Margaret Good.