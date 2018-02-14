Home / Top News / U.S. News

Watch live: Sarah Huckabee Sanders give White House briefing

By Sara Shayanian  |  Feb. 14, 2018 at 12:34 PM
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is scheduled to give an on-camera press briefing at 1 p.m. EST Wednesday.

Sanders is expected to be asked about an inspector general's report that Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin's chief of staff misrepresented an email in order to have the federal agency pay for a ten-day trip to Europe last year.

The press secretary could also be asked about the shooting Wednesday near the National Security Agency's Maryland headquarters -- and a Florida House special election that upset a Republican favorite in favor of Democrat Margaret Good.

