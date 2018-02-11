Grand Canyon helicopter crash kills three

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A tourist helicopter crashed into the Grand Canyon in Arizona, killing three people and injuring four others, local police said.

Hualapai Nation Police Chief Francis Bradley said the crash happened Saturday night near Quartermaster Canyon on the Hualapai Nation about 60 miles west of Peach Springs, Ariz.

He said winds up to 50 mph and rugged conditions near the crash site were making it difficult for rescue crews to reach the victims. A helicopter crew from Nellis Air Force Base assisted the effort but one of the two helicopters from the Arizona Department of Public Safety was grounded.

"We're having extreme difficulty right now," Bradley said.

The helicopter was a Eurocopter EC130 flying for Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopters of Boulder City.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board was investigating the cause of the crash.