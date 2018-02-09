Home / Top News / U.S. News

White House proposes ways to reduce prescription drug prices

By Danielle Haynes Follow @DanielleHaynes1 Contact the Author   |  Feb. 9, 2018 at 3:47 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The White House released a white paper Friday proposing policies to lower high prescription drug prices, an idea President Donald Trump campaigned on.

The 28-page document, written by the administration's Council of Economic Advisers, suggest a cap on out-of-pocket spending for Medicare recipients on prescription costs and removing incentives for doctors to prescribe higher-cost medications.

The paper also proposes allowing up to five states to band together to negotiate Medicaid drug prices.

But the council is against the idea of government price fixing. The report says companies must increase prices in the United States to offset lower prices in countries where there is price setting.

"Reducing drug prices that Americans pay means recognizing that many artificially high prices result from government policies that prevent, rather than foster, healthy price competition," the report said.

In October, Trump told his Cabinet that drug companies "are getting away with murder" with high prices in the United States.

"Because [other countries are] setting such low prices that we're actually subsidizing other countries, and that's just not going to happen anymore," Trump said.

The administration says that while it wants to lower costs for consumers, it also wants to foster innovation in pharmaceutical companies.

"The U.S. biopharmaceutical industry is the engine of worldwide biopharmaceutical innovation and an important part of our economy," the report says. "Preserving this industry and encouraging it to innovate while making drugs more available and affordable for all Americans is an attainable goal."

During his campaign, Trump said reducing the cost of prescription drugs -- by allowing drug companies to introduce cheaper versions of medications already on the market -- would have the side benefit of reducing the cost of health insurance without intensive government regulations.

Topics: Donald Trump
Trending Stories
Trump declines to release Democratic memo Trump declines to release Democratic memo
Teen who streamed car crash gets 6 years in prison Teen who streamed car crash gets 6 years in prison
Trump signs budget deal, ends brief government shutdown Trump signs budget deal, ends brief government shutdown
Pence, Warmbier's father meet with North Korean defectors Pence, Warmbier's father meet with North Korean defectors
Russia regrets dismissal of 47 athletes, coaches from Olympics Russia regrets dismissal of 47 athletes, coaches from Olympics