Apple adds live news channels to iOS, tvOS devices

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Live news can now be streamed by owners of Apple devices, after an update to the company's TV app brings more choices to the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV.

The "cord-cutting app," first announced in September when the company unveiled its newest Apple TV, allows users to access live streaming news.

The app streamlines the process by giving users a single sign-on to access multiple news streams.

The new live coverage is available on devices running Apple's iOS 11 or tvOS 11 and includes six channels. Siri also can be used to call up a specific network.

In November, live sports were added to Apple TV's 4K feature.