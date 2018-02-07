Harley-Davidson recalls more than 200,000 motorcycles

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Harley-Davidson is recalling more than 200,000 motorcycles worldwide due to a possibility of brake failure.

The voluntary recall, submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Monday affects Touring, CVO Touring and VRSC models from 2008 through 2011 that are equipped with anti-lock brakes.

The issue stems from deposits that can form on a module in Harley-Davidson's anti-lock brake system that can corrode and fail without warning if DOT 4 brake fluid is not replaced within the recommended 2-year maintenance schedule.

"While it may be true that complainants failed to adhere to Harley-Davidson's two-year brake fluid service interval requirement, the consequent sudden and complete loss of brakes, without warning, is a concern," the recall documents state.

More than 251,000 motorcycles are affected by the recall including 175,000 in the United States, USA Today reported.

The recall will begin Feb. 12 with notifications which will encourage owners to schedule an appointment with authorized dealers in mid-March to flush and replace their brake fluid.

"Factory-trained service technicians have the necessary knowledge and tools, specifically Digital Tech II, which is important for ensuring a thorough fluid flush throughout the ABS module, to replace their brake fluid as specified," Harley-Davidson representative Michael Pflughoeft said.

Motorcycle owners can ride their vehicles in the interim, but Pflughoeft suggested they should examine their brakes before riding.

"Until this work has been performed on their motorcycle, customers should ensure that both brakes are properly functioning at startup," he said. "Then, be sure to use both brakes while riding."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating the issue in July 2016 after receiving 43 complaints, including reports of three crashes and two injuries.

"We're fully cooperating with NHTSA and are confident this investigation is going to address the issue,"said Pflughoeft.

News of the recall comes about a week after Harley-Davidson announced it will close its Kansas City plant following a 82 percent decrease in net income in 2017.