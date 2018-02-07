Home / Top News / U.S. News

Amtrak engineer again faces charges in 2015 crash that killed 8

By Susan McFarland  |  Feb. 7, 2018 at 11:43 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia judge has decided to reinstate criminal charges against an Amtrak engineer stemming from a crash that killed eight people three years ago.

The judge's decision against Brandon Bostian revived 246 counts of reckless endangerment, eight counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of risking a catastrophe.

Judge Kathryn Lewis' decision reverses a ruling in September, when a lower court dismissed all counts against Bostian for lack of evidence. Lewis disagreed, saying there is enough evidence, even if it's circumstantial.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro had filed an appeal in October to charge Bostian.

"We're pleased with the court's ruling today," Shapiro said. "This is an important step in the legal process of this case. We will seek justice for every victim of the Amtrak train crash."

A National Transportation Safety Board investigation concluded that although Bostian exceeded the speed limit on the track, there was no evidence that he acted with criminal intent or knowledge.

The NTSB found that when the train crashed, it was traveling 160 miles per hour around a sharp curve that has a posted speed limit of 50 miles per hour.

Federal investigators said they found no evidence Bostian used alcohol, drugs or a cellphone while operating the train, but concluded he had been distracted by radio conversations between other trains and dispatchers.

Bostian said he was concerned about a radio report that rocks were being thrown at a commuter trains, and had forced one to stop.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Dow finishes up more than 500 points after largest single-day drop Dow finishes up more than 500 points after largest single-day drop
Boy dies after saving friend who fell through ice at NYC pond Boy dies after saving friend who fell through ice at NYC pond
House passes stopgap spending bill increasing Defense funding House passes stopgap spending bill increasing Defense funding
Los Angeles tops list as world's most gridlocked city Los Angeles tops list as world's most gridlocked city
Mattis: U.S. military's competitive edge has 'eroded' Mattis: U.S. military's competitive edge has 'eroded'