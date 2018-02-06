Amtrak train cars uncouple in Maryland

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Two cars on the Amtrak Acela came apart Tuesday as the high-speed train traveled through Maryland on its way to New York City's Penn Station, Amtrak officials said.

Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said no one was injured when the 2150 Acela cars uncoupled in Hartford County around 6:40 a.m. There was about 5 feet separating the first two cars when the train came to a stop.

Abrams said the train "experienced a mechanical issue."

"We are currently investigating the cause of the car separation, inspecting every Acela trainset, and taking any necessary actions to prevent a reoccurrence," he added.

Officials transferred the 52 passengers aboard the train to another train.

The incident came amid a number of Amtrak crashes in recent weeks. On Tuesday, two people died and more than 100 sustained injuries when an Amtrak train collided head-on with a stationary freight train. The week before, an Amtrak train carrying Republican members of Congress, hit a garbage truck, killing the driver of the vehicle.