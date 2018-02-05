Home / Top News / U.S. News

N.J. governor signs executive order for state net neutrality

By Ray Downs  |  Feb. 5, 2018 at 10:25 PM
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order on Monday to implement net neutrality rules in his state.

The order requires that any Internet service provider that contracts with the state cannot block legal content, "throttle, impair or degrade" Internet traffic, or engage in paid prioritization.

The order signed by Murphy, a Democrat, is a direct response to the Federal Communications Commission's recent decision to rescind net neutrality rules imposed under former President Barack Obama.

"This basically says the Trump administration wants to make the Internet really expensive for consumers, prioritize who gets access [and] what you see. We've said, 'Not New Jersey,'" Murphy said in a video statement posted on Twitter.

Murphy became the third governor to sign an executive order that requires ISPs with state contracts to follow net neutrality rules.

Last month, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, both Democrats, also signed orders rebuking the FCC's net neutrality rollback

Also on Monday, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said the state would join 21 others in a lawsuit against the FCC.

"We are committed to taking whatever legal action we can to preserve the internet rights of New Jersey consumers, and to challenge the federal government's misguided attack on a free and open internet," Grewal said in a statement.

