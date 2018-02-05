1 deputy dead, 2 injured in Colorado Springs shooting

Feb. 5 (UPI) -- One police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in Colorado Springs, Colo., officials said Monday.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Association identified the slain deputy as Micah Flick.

"He is survived by his wife and 7-year-old twins. Today was his 11-year anniversary with EPSO, and our hearts are broken," the EPSO tweeted.

Two other deputies shot in the incident were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the Denver Post reported.

Police said all suspects have been accounted for. Names of the suspects have not yet been released.

KKTV reported the incident began as a stolen car investigation.

News of the shooting drew reactions from law enforcement organizations across in Colorado.

"Heart breaking ... a Sheriff's Deputy in El Paso County was shot and killed and two other Deputies were injured today," tweeted the Colorado State Patrol in Larimer. "When will this senseless violence end? We are mourning for our blue family."