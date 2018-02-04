Home / Top News / U.S. News

Train collision kills two, injures 70 in South Carolina

By Brooks Hays  |  Feb. 4, 2018 at 9:06 AM
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A train collision in South Carolina has left at least two people dead and more than 70 injured.

An Amtrak train was traveling south from New York to Miami early Sunday when it collided with a freight train. The collision occurred near Cayce, S.C., just south of Columbia, at 2:35 a.m.

"The lead engine derailed, as well as some passenger cars," Amtrak reported.

Train 91 was carrying 139 passengers and eight crew.

"It's unfortunate that we have two fatalities. Our hearts are with those families right now," Captain Adam Myrick, with the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, told reporters early Sunday.

It's not yet clear why the two trains collided.

According to police, several thousand gallons of fuel spilled as a result of the crash. Responders trained to deal hazardous materials have been called to the scene.

The Red Cross said it was sending volunteers to assist. Stranded passengers are being sheltered and fed at a nearby school. The National Transportation Safety Board said on Twitter that a team of investigators are en route to the crash site.

Sunday's collision marks the second Amtrak train crash in a week. On Wednesday, a train carrying Republican members of Congress to a retreat in West Virginia hit a trash truck outside of Charlottesville, Va. The driver of the truck was killed and three sanitation workers were injured.

