2-year-old Ohio girl found frozen to death on porch, police say

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- A 2-year-old girl in Akron, Ohio died after she was found frozen on the porch of an apartment complex on Friday, police said.

The girl was found by her mother, who then called 911.

"You're gonna carefully tilt the head back, you're gonna pinch her nose closed and completely cover her mouth with your mouth and blow two regular breaths into the lungs," a 911 dispatcher told her, according to WJW-TV.

But it was too late. Police arrived and took her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

At the time the toddler was found, temperatures in Akron were between 12 and 19 degrees.

"I cried because I just don't understand how a two year old could be outside and you not know," neighbor Crystal Lucas said. "It's just a very sad situation, it literally broke my heart."

Police are still investigating what led to the toddler's death.