Navy commander latest to plead guilty in 'Fat Leonard' case

By Danielle Haynes Follow @DanielleHaynes1 Contact the Author   |  Feb. 1, 2018 at 7:57 PM
Feb. 1 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy commanded pleaded guilty to taking bribes as part of the so-called "Fat Leonard" corruption scandal, the Department of Justice said.

Cmdr. Troy Amundson, 50, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to commit bribery, including accepting the services of prostitutes, from foreign defense contractor Leonard Glenn Francis.

Prosecutors said Francis and his Singapore-based company Glenn Defense Marine Asia were given sensitive military information in exchange for wide-ranging bribes that included expensive gifts, wild parties and other lavish benefits totaling millions of dollars.

The Justice Department has indicted 29 people for their involvement in the scandal and 20 have pleaded guilty, including Francis.

The department said Amundson admitted that between September 2012 and October 2013, Francis paid for dinner, drinks, transportation and entertainment for himself and other Navy officers. In one case, Francis arranged prostitutes for Amundson in exchange for internal, proprietary Navy information.

"Amundson deliberately, methodically and repeatedly traded his public office for entertainment expenses and the services of prostitutes, and in so doing, aligned himself with a foreign defense contractor over his Navy, his colleagues and his country." U.S. Attorney Adam Braverman said. "We are pressing forward in this investigation until we are certain that all involved have been held accountable."

