Watch live: Trump delivers first State of the Union address

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will deliver his first official State of the Union address Tuesday night, and is expected to tout success on tax reform and push a bipartisan effort on immigration changes.

A controversial aspect of Trump's immigration plans involves the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. He said Monday that any deal there would require Democratic support because Republicans don't have enough votes.

The program, which gives protections to 1.8 million young undocumented immigrants -- brought to the United States as children -- expires in the spring.

Also expected are more details about Trump's long-proposed $1 trillion plan to upgrade infrastructure across the United States.

Guests of the president at the Capitol Tuesday night will include and first lady Melania Trump and several people involved in the rescue and recovery efforts of natural disasters last year, like Hurricane Harvey. Other guests include injured veterans, citizens impacted by gang violence and drugs, and Americans who stand to benefit from the Republican tax overhaul.

Congressional Democrats are expected to bring DACA recipients as their guests, in support of renewing the Obama-era program. Other lawmakers have said they will bring victims of sexual assault or female activists involved in the #MeToo movement.

Some plan to boycott Trump's address -- including Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., who said he won't attend because of Trump's controversial remarks about immigrants from African nations and Haiti; Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., who said she opposes Trump's "racist" behavior; and Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who attended all of former President Barack Obama's speeches. Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, who usually skip the event, also won't attend.

The president's State of the Union address is scheduled at 9 p.m. EST.