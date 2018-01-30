Home / Top News / U.S. News

Helicopter crashes into California home, killing 3

By Danielle Haynes Follow @DanielleHaynes1 Contact the Author   |  Jan. 30, 2018 at 6:22 PM
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- A helicopter carrying four people crashed into a Southern California home Tuesday, killing three, emergency officials said.

The Robinson 44 aircraft hit the residence in Newport Beach, about 20 miles south of Anaheim in Orange County, around 1:50 p.m.

Officers told KTLA-TV that no one on the ground sustained injuries, though KNBC-TV cited the Newport Beach Fire Department, which said two people were injured, presumably the fourth occupant of the helicopter and one person on the ground.

The crash happened about 1 miles southeast of John Wayne Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the cause of the crash.

