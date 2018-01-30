Attorney General reveals new team to target illegal online opioid sales

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- To help federal law enforcement disrupt illegal online opioid sales and fight online drug trafficking, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new resource, the Joint Criminal Opioid Darknet Enforcement, or J-CODE, team.

During a speech Monday in Pittsburgh, Pa., Sessions said the J-CODE team will help officials continue to shut down online marketplaces that drug traffickers use to ultimately help reduce addiction and overdoses across the nation.

"Criminals think that they are safe on the darknet, but they are in for a rude awakening," Sessions said. "We have already infiltrated their networks and we are determined to bring them to justice."

The team will more than double the FBI's investment using dozens more special agents and intelligence analysts in fighting online opioid trafficking, a substance causing the deadliest drug crisis in American history.

As part of the healthcare fraud crackdown, Sessions announced in November the availability of $12 million in grants, a field office and special coordinators to help law enforcement combat the crisis. His office also disclosed last summer the arrests of 120 healthcare providers accused of opioid abuse. Sessions called it the single largest roundup of opioid-related crimes by healthcare providers in the nation's history.

Earlier in the year, one of the largest "darknet" Internet sites used to sell illegal drugs and contraband was shut down. AlphaBay housed more than 250,000 listings for illegal narcotics via cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, that help users remain anonymous. The founder of the site was arrested in Thailand.

Sessions told attendees Monday that in 2016, an estimated 64,000 Americans died of drug overdoses.

"That's more than the population of Lancaster, Pennsylvania dead in one year. And in 2017 it appears that the death toll was even higher," Sessions said. "For Americans under the age of 50, drug overdoses are now the leading cause of death. Millions of Americans are living with the daily struggle of an addiction."

Sessions said the recent surge of violent crimes is directly linked to the drug, with a recent study revealing nearly a quarter of the increase in homicides is drug-related.

"And that should be no surprise: drug trafficking is an inherently violent business. If you want to collect a drug debt, you can't file a lawsuit in court. You collect it by the barrel of a gun," he said.