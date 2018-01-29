Hillary Clinton's Grammys skit irks diplomat Haley, Donald Trump Jr.

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was part of a pre-recorded comic skit shown at the Grammy Awards Sunday night -- in which she read an excerpt from a new tell-all book about President Donald Trump.

The bit didn't draw rave reviews from U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley or Donald Trump Jr.

The former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic nominee was one of many celebrities who "auditioned" to perform an audio version of Michael Wolff's bombshell book Fire and Fury, which details White House life with Trump and his staff.

Host James Corden joked during the bit that someone could win a Grammy for the audio recording of the controversial book.

"He had a longtime fear of being poisoned -- one reason why he liked to eat at McDonald's. No one knew he was coming and the food was safely pre-made," Clinton read in the skit.

Corden ended the "audition" by giving the speaking-role to Clinton, saying "That's it -- that's the one."

"You think so?" Clinton said as the audience laughed. "The Grammy's in the bag?"

Members of Trump's family and administration didn't find the skit so amusing.

"I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it," Haley tweeted. "Don't ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it."

Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, also expressed disdain.

"Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency. #GrammyAwards," he wrote.

"The more Hillary goes on television the more the American people realize how awesome it is to have Donald Trump in office #GrammyAwards2018," he added in a subsequent tweet.

Others who participated in the video skit included John Legend, Cher, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B and DJ Khaled. The video ended with Clinton's read.